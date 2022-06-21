Ardian acquires Spanish telecom Aire Networks from Magnum Capital

The target is "a key player in the digitalization of companies and the development of communications.” said Ardian's Philippe Poletti.

Ardian has acquired the majority stake in Aire Networks, a Spanish telecoms operator, from Magnum Capital. The Paris-based global investment firm said it is committed to support Aire’s ambitious growth plans, which include international expansion.

“Aire Networks is a company with a unique business model that makes it a key player in the digitalization of companies and the development of communications.” said Philippe Poletti, member of the executive committee and head of the Ardian buyout team.

Aire Networks was founded in 2002 and is based in Elche, Alicante. It provides telecommunication services for companies and operators. It offers connectivity, digitalization, and digital transformation services based on cloud and neutral fiber. It was founded by CEO Raul Aledo, CIO Emilio Gras, and CTO Miguel Tecles, all of whom maintain their stake in the company.

Aire Networks has acquired several other operators since 2019, including Unelink, Prored, LCRcom and AR Telecom. The company aims to grow products and services as well as expanding internationally.