Ardian buys Easiware

Paris, December 6, 2021 – Ardian, one of the world’s leading private equity firms, today announces the acquisition of a stake in easiware, a French omnichannel saas customer relationship management software platform. Matthieu Bouteiller, Chairman, and Brendan Natral, CEO and co-founder, will be able to draw on Ardian Growth’s expertise and networks to accelerate the development of the company’s offering and drive its international expansion.

easiware has around 50 employees and supports over 500 brands (large accounts and multi sector SMEs) in the management, optimization and personalization of their customer relations, from pre- to post-sales. Available in several languages, the easiware solution has already been deployed in more than 20 countries, mainly through its customers’ foreign subsidiaries. The company has a unique 360° approach to customer relations, which differentiates it from its competitors. This enables easiware to process all incoming requests, regardless of the channel, through a single interface.

Self-funded until now, the company has experienced strong and regular growth since its inception, driven by several factors – the ease of adoption and reliability of its solutions, its technological yet human approach to customer relationship management, the emergence of new digital channels, and the growing need for omni channels that enable brands to strengthen their link with customers.

Ardian’s investment marks an important step in easiware’s development. The company intends to continue innovating, so it can optimize its solutions, develop new complementary customer relationship tools and bring even greater value to its customers. With the support of Ardian Growth, easiware will continue this expansion, particularly across Europe.

“We are delighted to welcome Ardian as an investor and new partner. This first round of financing is a strategic step for easiware and our customers who put their trust in us on a daily basis. In realizing our ambitions, it was important that we chose to collaborate with an investor that shares our vision and values. With Ardian, a world-class investor, we are beginning a new phase of innovative yet sustainable growth, both in France and, very soon, in wider Europe.”

