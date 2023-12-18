Ardian buys Peruvian hydropower company

The acquired company owns a portfolio of six run-of-river hydroelectric power plants with a total capacity of 73.4 MW

Ardian has been investing in renewable assets since 2007

Ardian is currently managing or advising $160 billion of assets on behalf of more than 1,560 clients globally

Ardian has acquired a Peru-based hydropower company. The sellers are BTG Pactual, Patria Investments and GMR Holding B.V. No financial terms were disclosed.

“This transaction marks our first hydro investment for the fund,” said Benjamin Kennedy, managing director of renewables infrastructure at Ardian in a statement. “This hydro portfolio diversifies our technological mix by adding a strategic and complementary technology. We are also incorporating a highly capable management team on the ground that will strengthen Ardian’s industrial asset management expertise and support our long-term capital deployment strategy,”

Ardian has been investing in renewable assets since 2007. Across all its infrastructure funds, the team manages over 8GW of thermal and renewable energy capacity in Europe and the Americas, with over $28 billion under management.

