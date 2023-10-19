European investment giant Ardian opens office in Montreal

Mark Benedetti and Vladimir Colas, co-heads of Ardian in the US, will oversee the region

Ardian, a European private investment firm, has opened a new office in Montreal, its 17th location globally.

Frédérick Castonguay will lead Ardian’s team in Montreal. Mark Benedetti and Vladimir Colas, members of the executive committee and co-heads of Ardian in the US, will oversee the region.

The Montreal office is Ardian’s third office in North America. The firm also has offices in New York and San Francisco.

“This latest expansion is a testament to the historic importance of the Canadian market for Ardian. Our firm began activities in the province of Quebec back in 1997, and through the years, we have nurtured relationships with over 50 regional clients, said Dominique Senequier, CEO and founder of Ardian, in a statement. “Our newly-established Montreal team is thrilled to continue building on this journey.”

Ardian said it sees growing appetite from Canadian LPs and GPs seeking to take advantage of liquidity offered by the secondary market.

With headquarters in Paris, Ardian manages and advises on $156 billion of assets on behalf of more than 1,470 clients globally.