Ardian scoops up $2.1bn portfolio from CPP Investments

The portfolio comprises 20 limited partnership interests, a majority of which are North American but also includes European buyout funds.

Over the last four years, Ardian has deployed more than $40 billion in secondary private equity investments

Paris-based Ardian is currently managing or advising $156 billion of assets on behalf of more than 1,470 clients globally

Headquartered in Toronto, CPP Investments has C$575 billion of assets under management

Ardian has acquired a $2.1 billion portfolio of limited partnership interests in 20 private equity funds from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

The portfolio comprises 20 LP interests, a majority of which are North American but also includes European buyout funds.

The deal continues Ardian’s secondary funds strategy to provide active portfolio management solutions to large institutions looking to rebalance their portfolios and monetize their private equity investments. Over the last four years, Ardian has deployed more than $40 billion in secondary private equity investments.

“This latest acquisition comes at a significant time for the industry where many LPs continue to address the denominator effect and are looking for portfolio management opportunities like this to open up capital for future commitments,” said Mark Benedetti, a member of the executive committee and co-head of Ardian US in a statement. “We have acquired a portfolio of well-diversified North American and European buyout funds led by high-quality GPs who we know well,”

Headquartered in Paris, Ardian is currently managing or advising $156 billion of assets on behalf of more than 1,470 clients globally.

CPP Investments, Canada’s largest pension system, has C$575 billion of assets under management. It has its headquarters in Toronto.