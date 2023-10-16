Ardian’s Audiotonix eyes large add-ons; RedBird-backed Obra attracts Aquarian investment

Good morning, Hubsters. MK Flynn here with the Wire.

In keeping with PE Hub’s mission to bring you leads on future dealmaking, we’ve some forward-looking items in the newsletter today.

We’ve got a Deep Dive into Ardian-backed Audiotonix by Nina Lindholm. The PE firm has ‘at least three’ larger acquisitions in mind for the audio engineering business. Earlier in October, Audiotonix announced the acquisition of Fourier Audio, which provides systems for theater productions on Broadway and live concerts around the world.

And we’ve got a survey from Harris Williams about consumer spending on health and beauty that may offer up some leads to those investing in the sector.

We’re also featuring several deals announced this morning, including one involving portfolio companies of RedBird Capital.

M&A pipeline

Ardian portfolio company Audiotonix, an audio mixing and engineering business, is turning down proprietary deals weekly as more music acts go on tour than ever before, Olivier Personnaz, managing director and head of buyout UK, told Nina Lindholm.

Audiotonix brand DiGiCo announced the acquisition of UK-based live sound software developer and manufacturer Fourier Audio earlier this month. Fourier’s software has been used in theater productions on Broadway and London’s West End, along with international music tours.

Fourier joins Chessington, UK-headquartered Audiotonix’s roster of audio brands that includes Allen & Heath, Calrec, DiGiGrid, KLANG:technologies, Harrison, Slate Digital, sonible, Sound Devices, Solid State Logic and DiGiCo. Even with a long list of brands under it, Personnaz sees more up ahead. “The M&A pipeline is extremely deep,” he said. “The head of M&A in the business is saying ‘no’ to one proprietary deal every week.”

Under Ardian’s wing, Audiotonix’s brands have made two other acquisitions this year, Harrison and Sonible. Personnaz considers the three additions from this year to be on the “smaller end of the spectrum” but there are bigger opportunities in the horizon. “There are at least three larger ones we are considering, in the range of several hundred million in sales,” Personnaz explained. “But none of them is a must for Audiotonix – there is no missing link.”

Paris-based private equity firm Ardian closed its investment in Audiotonix in March 2020, as many Western countries began introducing covid restrictions. A less than ideal time for live music, but not so bad for those dabbling with making music at home. “In the case of Audiotonix, there is an added component that we bet on and has paid off, which is the growing trend of at-home music creation,” said Personnaz. “We see that with Apple releasing their audio suite on any iPhone or iPad – they really surfed that wave during the pandemic.”

As an added tailwind, live music is back in force. “If you look at figures from Live Nation, there are more touring bands in the world than ever, and that also goes for festivals,” said Personnaz.

Ardian will have its hands full for a while with the upcoming add-ons for Audiotonix, but Personnaz is open to envision an exit. “I anticipate that when the time comes to sell, it will be one of my competitors that acquires this company,” said Personnaz. “I think it makes sense at this point in time.”

“I can see the business reaching a size where an IPO is a nice route,” he added. “I don’t anticipate it for our exit just yet though.”

Investment infrastructure

Obra Capital, a specialized alternative asset management firm, announced earlier this morning that Aquarian Holdings will join as a strategic partner and has acquired a minority equity ownership stake.

Aquarian is replacing Reverence Capital, which has been an investor since 2019.

Obra and Aquarian are both backed by RedBird Capital.

RedBird first invested in Obra in 2019 when it was called Vida Capital and was based in Austin. Since then, the company has rebranded, revamped its management team, expanded its offerings and changed its headquarters to New York. Obra provides investment products across insurance special situations, structured credit, asset-based finance, and longevity. Obra’s AUM was approximately $4.4 billion, as of August 31, according to the company.

“Obra continues to present a compelling investment opportunity,” said Mike Zabik, head of financial services at RedBird. “For the past few years, Obra has been diligently building its investment infrastructure, diversifying its product set and expanding its team to establish a strong foundation to capitalize on the growth of the industry.”

RedBird first invested in Aquarian in 2020. Assets controlled by Aquarian-owned companies, including insurance and reinsurance companies as well as its asset management groups, exceed $16 billion as of September 30, according to the company.

“This transaction provides Aquarian with access to additional alternative investment capabilities, strengthening our expanding financial services platform,” said Rudy Sahay, founder and managing partner at Aquarian.

AEC services

Godspeed Capital announced a strategic investment in Stengel Hill Architecture, an architecture and interior design firm specializing in complex healthcare facilities.

Godspeed plans to make SHA an architectural, engineering, and consulting (AEC) services platform, focused on the US healthcare facilities market through organic expansion and strategic add-on acquisitions.

Founded in 1996, SHA is the largest architectural firm in Kentucky, according to the deal announcement. The company specializes in the design of acute and behavioral healthcare facilities.

“As the leading player in key, growing healthcare markets with a diverse set of highly specialized and sought-after architectural and design capabilities, we believe SHA is well-positioned to capitalize on attractive market tailwinds and has a notable opportunity to disrupt the highly fragmented market and emerge as the one-stop platform for public and private clients’ healthcare design needs,” said Douglas T. Lake Jr., founder and managing partner of Godspeed Capital.

Critical suppliers

Arcline Investment Management has agreed to acquire Piqua, Ohio-based Hartzell Aviation, a proprietary aircraft equipment maker, from Tailwind Technologies.

“As investors exclusively focused on critical suppliers to critical industries, Hartzell’s portfolio of flight-critical propeller and engine subsystems for a large and long-lived installed base fits perfectly with Arcline’s strategy,” Arcline said in a release.

Health & Beauty

M&A investment bank Harris Williams recently published its annual Health & Beauty report for 2023, based on a survey of beauty enthusiasts.

The findings reveal trends in consumer spending in the sector and provide insights for M&A investors in the sector.

“Overall, sustained demand in health and beauty, coupled with evolving consumer preferences and lifestyles, will support increased M&A activity across the sector,” said managing director Kelly McPhilliamy. “Socially conscious and digitally native brands are attractive targets for companies looking to increase presence with younger consumers.”

Key takeaways from the report include:

• 95 percent of beauty enthusiasts expect to spend more on beauty and personal care in the coming year. Top categories include daily hair and skin care, followed by cosmetics, supplements, and fragrances.

• Product performance and results outweigh clean and safe in consumer product choices. Consumers are seeking active ingredients for skin health, personalization for hair health, and fragrances for self-care.

• Beauty enthusiasts prefer brands founded by dermatologists, hair stylists, and makeup artists, and younger consumers care deeply about the environment, social causes, and authenticity in their brand choices.

• Socially conscious and digitally native brands are attractive targets for companies looking to increase presence with younger consumers.

The report is based on a survey of 1,250 beauty enthusiasts’ shopping and spending habits and outlook.

That’s a wrap for today. Craig McGlashan will be back with more tomorrow.

Happy dealmaking,

MK