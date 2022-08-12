Arena and Riveria invest in LA film permitting agency PPS

The capital infusion will allow PPS to acquire and develop new technology, equipment and resources.

Arena has $3.6 billion of invested and committed assets under management as of August 1, 2022

Based in New York City, Riveria Investment Group acquires and invests in middle-market companies

Arena Investors and Riveria Investment Group have made an investment in Pacific Production Services Inc, a Los Angeles-based film permitting agency.

The investment allows PPS to pursue numerous organic growth opportunities from existing customers in its existing California market and new content production hotspots around the United States. The partnership will allow PPS to acquire and develop new technology, equipment and resources to enhance the company’s coverage and maintain the first-class service our customers have come to rely upon.

On the investment, Daniel Zwirn, CEO and CIO of Arena Investors, said in a statement, “The team at PPS has demonstrated a tremendous level of professionalism and has an excellent market reputation; its commitment to customers is among the best we have ever seen. As a direct result of its success to date, Arena has been pursuing a partnership with PPS and are now excited to announce this partnership. We will support the existing senior management team and employees and are looking forward to the future including developing new business lines, making software and technology enhancements and opening new markets.”

