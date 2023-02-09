AREP launches new real estate investment firm Argosy-Lionbridge Management

Greg Morillo and Adam Feldman, co-founders of ALM predecessor firm Lionbridge Asset Management, LLC., will serve as ALM's chief investment officer and chief operating officer, respectively.

Argosy Real Estate Partners has formed Argosy-Lionbridge Management, an asset management platform focused on publicly traded real estate securities.

As part of the launch of ALM, Greg Morillo and Adam Feldman, co-founders of ALM predecessor firm Lionbridge Asset Management, LLC., have joined AREP and will serve as ALM’s chief investment officer and chief operating officer, respectively.

AREP co-founders and co-CEOs David Butler and Andy Stewart will serve as co-CEO of ALM and members of the ALM Investment Committee alongside Morillo and Feldman.

“Argosy Real Estate Partners is excited to welcome Greg and Adam to the Argosy family and to support Argosy-Lionbridge in building a successful public real estate securities platform,” said Butler, in a statement.. “We believe there are many synergies between our existing private fund strategies and ALM’s public securities strategy.”

Based in Wayne, Pennsylvania, AREP specializes in real estate investments in the middle market. Currently, AREP has $2.5 billion of assets under management.