Ares Management racks up $6.6bn for second alternative credit fund Pathfinder II

Ares Management has raised $6.6 billion for its second fund focused on alternative credit, beating its $5 billion target.

Pathfinder II was approximately 80 percent larger than the predecessor fund, which had total commitments of $3.7 billion. The fund held its final closing only seven months following its first closing in March 2023.

As of June 30, 2023, the Ares Alternative Credit strategy is managing approximately $27.8 billion in assets under management.

“We are deeply grateful for the continued support from our investors. In our view, their trust and confidence in Ares Alternative Credit is a testament to the team’s success in executing on their behalf and creating value across a range of market and economic environments,” said Keith Ashton, a partner and co-head of alternative credit in a statement. “Especially in these times of growing opportunity but also increasing uncertainty, we believe that our strategy benefits from diversified asset portfolios with meaningful downside protections. As many banking participants grapple with new capital and liability paradigms, we see significant potential for the Fund given its scale and flexibility.”

Since its inception in March 2021, the Ares Pathfinder family of funds have raised approximately $15 billion in LP commitments with a charitable tie-in that has already accrued over $13 million of donations for charity based on performance as of June 30, 2023.

Ares Management’s global platform had approximately $378 billion of assets under management, as of June 30, 2023.