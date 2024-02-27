Ares Management’s private equity co-head Graves to leave firm March 1

Graves joined Ares in 2017

Prior to joining Ares, he worked for 15 years at Oaktree Capital

He is based in Los Angeles

Scott Graves, a partner and co-head of Ares Management‘s private equity business, has resigned from the firm and will be leaving on March 1, confirmed a spokesperson.

Graves, who is based in Los Angeles, joined Ares in 2017, noted the firm’s website. Previously, he spent over 15 years in various capacities as a senior executive and investment professional for Oaktree Capital Management. Prior to joining Oaktree, Graves served as a principal in William E. Simon & Sons’ private equity group and as an analyst at Merrill Lynch & Company in the mergers and acquisitions group.

Yesterday, Ares announced its special opportunities strategy will be joining the firm’s credit group and be named opportunistic credit. Aaron Rosen and Craig Snyder have been named co-heads of opportunistic credit.

Ares Management was established in 1997.