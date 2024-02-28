Ares private equity co-head to leave firm, GTCR explores payment tech

Morning Hubs!

This is Chris, on for Wire Wednesday.

• Scott Graves, Ares PE bigwig, to leave firm

• GTCR explores its massive Worldpay investment

• HarbourView buys into hip-hop/R&B catalog

Moves

Big moves over at Ares Management. PE Hub reporter Iris Dorbian confirmed that Scott Graves, head of the firm’s special opportunities strategy and co-head of the firm’s private equity group, will leave on March 1.

Graves joined Ares in 2017 after 15 years at Oaktree Capital, where he worked in various positions, including as head of credit strategies, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The news comes shortly after Ares announced it was shifting the special opportunities strategy out of the PE group and into the credit group. Aaron Rosen and Craig Snyder were named co-heads of opportunistic credit.

Special opportunities invests transitional capital, flexible debt and non-control equity to private and public companies, occupying a space between control buyouts and direct lending.

Ares overall credit group had about $300 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31. The firm’s flagship private equity strategy has been raising its seventh Corporate Opportunities fund.

Payment

GTCR made the largest investment in its history with its acquisition of payment tech company Worldpay at a valuation of $18.5 billion. The firm bought a 55 percent stake in the company for $11.7 billion from FIS, which is retaining a stake.

“There is a plethora of opportunities, and we are very enthusiastic about what we can do with the Worldpay team,” said Aaron Cohen, a managing director and head of financial services and technology at GTCR.

Payment tech presents attractive characteristics to private equity, including high recurring revenue and durability through economic cycles, according to Jamie Hamilton and Dan Daul, managing directors in Wiliam Blair’s tech investment banking group.

GTCR has other payments companies, such as Verifone, TransFirst and Fundtech. In 2023, the firm exited Paya, an integrated payments platform, to Nuvei. “Like Worldpay, Paya was a corporate carve-out where we brought in a Leaders Strategy CEO to accelerate the business,” added Cohen.

GTCR is certainly not alone in picking up opportunities in this industry. One recent example is Vista Equity Partners’ take-private acquisition of EngageSmart, a provider of customer engagement software and integrated payments services, in a transaction valued at $4 billion.

Emerging

One of the new firms we’ve been tracking, HarbourView Equity Partners, agreed to acquire songwriting and publishing assets of music group and production team Full Force. The portfolio includes NSync, BackStreet Boys, Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam.

HarbourView, which is currently raising its debut commingled fund and is backed by Apollo Global Management, has acquired more than 45 music catalogs.

That’s it for me! Hit me up with tips n’ gossip, feedback or book recommendations at christopher.w@pei.group or find me on LinkedIn.