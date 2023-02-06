Argand Partners promotes two to managing director

Based in New York and San Francisco, Argand Partners targets middle-market industrial companies.

Argand Partners has promoted Charlie Burns to managing director and Kay Blackwell to managing director, investor relations and corporate communications.

On the new appointments, Howard Morgan, managing partner and co-founder at Argand, said in a statement, “The promotions recognize the hard work, expertise, and achievements of Charlie and Kay over time. Each exemplifies Argand’s culture and values and is a dedicated steward of our investors’ capital.”

Prior to joining Argand, Burns was an associate at Castle Harland.

And, before Argand, Blackwell was a managing director at The Rohatyn Group.

Based in New York and San Francisco, Argand Partners targets middle-market industrial companies.