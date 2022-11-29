Argand Partners taps Katz as general counsel and chief compliance officer

In her new role, Katz will lead the firm’s legal, compliance and regulatory functions.

Argand Partners has named Samantha Katz as general counsel and chief compliance officer.

In her new role, Katz will lead the firm’s legal, compliance and regulatory functions. She will also work with the team on matters related to deal execution, fundraising, and operations, and will serve as a resource for portfolio company management teams.

On the appointment, Howard Morgan, managing partner and co-founder at Argand, said in a statement, “We are delighted to welcome Samantha to the team. The depth of her experience working with funds, as well as across private equity deals, will provide significant value to our firm and portfolio companies.”

Prior to joining Argand, Katz was a corporate partner at Winston & Strawn LLP where she represented private equity funds in their acquisitions, management, and dispositions of portfolio companies.

Based in New York and the San Francisco Bay area, Argand invests in the middle market. The firm focuses on advanced manufacturing and business services companies.