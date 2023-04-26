Argosy Capital appoints Gao as CFO

In this new role, Gao will lead the firm's finance, accounting, and treasury functions.

Argosy Capital Group has named Sherry Gao as chief financial officer.

In this new role, Gao will lead the firm’s finance, accounting, and treasury functions.

Gao joins Argosy from Centre Lane Partners where she was CFO. Prior to Centre Lane, Gao was CFO of MatlinPatterson.

“We are pleased to welcome Sherry to Argosy,” said Sarah Roth, CEO of Argosy, in a statement. “Sherry brings a wealth of experience across private asset classes as CFO of Centre Lane Partners and MatlinPatterson. We look forward to working with Sherry as she provides strategic and execution input to the Argosy Capital asset divisions and finance team.”

Based in Wayne, Pennsylvania, Argosy Capital invests in the lower middle market. Currently, Argosy manages $3.1 billion in assets.