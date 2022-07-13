Argosy Healthcare recaps and merges Hudson Robotics and Art Robbins Instruments

Hudson Robotics was founded in 1983 and ARI was founded in 2003

Argosy Healthcare Partners has recapitalized and merged Hudson Robotics and Art Robbins Instruments. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Springfield, New Jersey, Hudson Robotics is a provider of automated liquid handling instruments, colony pickers, and microplate handling robotics. The company was founded in 1983.

Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, Art Robbins Instruments was founded in 2003 by Art Robbins, Matt Robbins, and Dave Wright. Art Robbins Instruments designs and assembles instruments for protein crystallography, liquid handling, and tissue typing and sells primarily to the academic market. ARI’s founding team previously worked together at Robbins Scientific, an instruments and tools business that was sold in 1999.

On the transaction, ARI CEO Andrew Witschi said in a statement: “I am excited to partner with AHP and join forces with ARI to build a world class life sciences tools platform. Both Hudson Robotics and Art Robbins Instruments have storied histories of innovation, customer care, and creating high-quality instruments with unique capabilities. Together, we are excited to honor our legacies while accelerating growth through reinvestment in commercialization, product development and software.”

