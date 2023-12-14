Argosy Private Equity takes controlling stake in warehouse racking firm Wize Solutions

Argosy Private Equity invests in lower middle market

Founded in 1990, Argosy Capital has approximately $3.3 billion of assets under management

Argosy Private Equity has acquired a controlling stake in Wize Solutions, a Salt Lake City-based warehouse racking, automation, and dock & door installation company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Wize was founded in 2007.

“As one of the only racking installers with a nationwide presence, Wize is well known for their reliability and customer service in the installation space,” said said Michael Bailey, a partner at Argosy Private Equity in a statement. “A key differentiator for the company is that it employs the majority of its crews versus relying completely on subcontractors. In-house teams enable the company to more efficiently manage workflow and be agile in responding to client needs.”

