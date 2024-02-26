Argosy recaps medical device firm Command Medical Products

This deal was facilitated and managed by MedWorld Advisors

Argosy Healthcare Partners invests in lower middle market healthcare companies

Argosy Healthcare Partners has recapitalized Ormond Beach, Florida-based Command Medical Products, a medical device company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Command Medical Products was founded in 1987 by David Slick.

On the deal, Paul Barrett, managing partner of AHP, said in a statement, “We thank David Slick for entrusting our team with his company. We are very excited to partner with Jim Carnall, Stephanie McGee, and the entire Command team. Command has a long and successful operating history, talented team, and blue-chip customer base. We look forward to fortifying the already strong foundation and reinvesting in the commercial engine to accelerate growth.”

