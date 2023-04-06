Argyle-backed The Mufflerman acquires Fleet Specialties

Fleet Specialties is a North York, Ontario-based provider of maintenance, repair, management and custom upfitting for commercial fleets and corporate clients

The Mufflerman, a portfolio company of Argyle Capital Partners, has acquired Fleet Specialties, a North York, Ontario-based provider of maintenance, repair, management and custom upfitting for commercial fleets and corporate clients. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

The Mufflerman is a London, Ontario-based auto repair shop operating throughout southwestern Ontario. It was established in 1964.

Fleet Specialties will operate as a distinct division of The Mufflerman. Its founders, including Paul Gaudin, will remain with the company for a transition period to assist in the handover of the operations.

Costa Haitas, president of The Mufflerman, said in a statement, “We are very impressed with the business that Fleet has built. Paul and the team’s focus on the customer and ensuring every detail is taken care of is very similar to our core values at The Mufflerman. Combining Fleet’s expertise in the industry and commitment to the customer with our network of suppliers and operational procedures will only strengthen Fleets capabilities. We are excited to be embarking on the next stage of Fleet’s operations.”

Based in Toronto, Argyle Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on partnering with family-owned businesses in the lower mid-market. It acquired The Mufflerman in 2021.