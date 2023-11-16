Argyle Capital-backed The Mufflerman acquires EuroMechanic

Argyle Capital Partners acquired The Mufflerman in 2021 from the Brouwer family.

The Mufflerman, a portfolio company of Argyle Capital Partners, has acquired EuroMechanic and its five automotive car repair and tire locations in the Greater Toronto Area and Guelph, Ontario.

The seller was Canadian private equity firm Carflex Capital. The financial details of the transaction, which closed on 3 November, were not disclosed.

EuroMechanic specializes in the repair, service and tires for European automobiles. The five locations operate under the EuroMechanic umbrella and are co-branded with their individual names: Bloor West Auto, Brock Road Garage, McDermott Motors, McNally Auto and Redline Automotive.

Based in London, Ontario, The Mufflerman is an auto repair shop network operating throughout the Greater Toronto Area and Southwestern Ontario.

EuroMechanic will continue to operate as a distinct division within The Mufflerman.

“The combination of EuroMechanic’s scale and niche expertise combined with our supplier and vendor relationships, will provide customers with even greater savings, options and service,” said Costa Haitas, president of The Mufflerman, in a statement.

Argyle Capital Partners acquired The Mufflerman in 2021 from the Brouwer family.

Argyle is a Toronto-based private equity firm focused on partnering with family-owned businesses in the lower mid-market. It targets old economy, industrial products businesses within service, manufacturing and distribution.