Aria Growth Partners backs organic popcorn maker LesserEvil

Aria Growth Partners has made an investment in LesserEvil LLC, a Danbury, Connecticut-based maker of organic popcorn and salty snacks. No financial terms were disclosed.

Valor Equity, Invest Eco and Touch Capital also participated in the investment.

The funding will enable LesserEvil to fuel its continued growth, expand its manufacturing operations, and open additional retail distribution.

“Charles Coristine and Andrew Strife are truly outstanding entrepreneurs,” said Trevor Nelson, a partner at Aria Growth in a statement. “We know how hard it is to build such a high-growth and highly profitable, mainstream food brand. It’s a testament to their ingenuity and discipline that they’ve been able to create a beloved brand and a first-rate business as well. We are thrilled to partner with them and their outstanding team.”

LesserEvil is currently sold in retailers such as Target, Walmart, Whole Foods Market and Safeway Albertson’s.

LesserEvil was founded in 2005.

Based in New York City, Aria invests in the consumer sector.