Arlington-backed Avenu snaps up court case management software Finvi SLG

Headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Finvi SLG is a provider of court case management, collections workflow and integrated electronic payments software that services over 700 state and local jurisdictions.

Avenu is a provider of revenue recovery and administrative solutions for state and local governments

Arlington previously acquired the Finvi SLG assets in 2016 and 2018 via its previous portfolio company, Ontario Systems, which was successfully realized in 2019

Based in the Washington, D.C. area, Arlington Capital has raised $8 billion in limited partner commitments since inception

Avenu Insights & Analytics, which is backed by Arlington Capital Partners, has acquired Finvi’s state and local government division. No financial terms were disclosed.

Headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Finvi SLG is a provider of court case management, collections workflow and integrated electronic payments software that services over 700 state and local jurisdictions.

Avenu is a provider of revenue recovery and administrative solutions for state and local governments.

Arlington previously acquired the Finvi SLG assets in 2016 and 2018 via its previous portfolio company, Ontario Systems, which was successfully realized in 2019.

On the deal, Michael Lustbader, a managing partner at Arlington Capital Partners, said in a statement, “Finvi SLG’s flagship products, RevQ+ and FullCourt Enterprise™ have set the standard in omnichannel communication, data integrity, automated workflows and modern payment solutions. As prior investors in these assets, we have extensive knowledge of the product strength and are best situated to further grow them in collaboration with Avenu.”

Based in the Washington, D.C. area, Arlington Capital has raised $8 billion in limited partner commitments since inception.