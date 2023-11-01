Arlington-backed Eqlipse Technologies to acquire SR Technologies

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Eqlipse Technologies, which is backed by Arlington Capital Partners, has agreed to acquire SR Technologies, a Florida-based provider of signals intelligence and electronic warfare technologies. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, David Wodlinger, a managing partner at Arlington Capital Partners, said in a statement, “Eqlipse is focused on bringing innovation to our customers’ missions through research and development, novel technologies, and market leading capabilities for complex problems. SRT’s culture of innovation, cutting-edge products, and a dedicated team are natural fit with Eqlipse and we are excited about the technology that we can build together.”

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Cadence M&A Advisors and Polsinelli PC served as financial advisor and legal counsel to SRT, respectively. Goodwin Proctor served as legal counsel to Eqlipse Technologies.

Eqlipse Technologies provides products and engineering services to the Department of Defense and intelligence community.

Based in Washington, D.C., Arlington invests in the middle market. Target sectors include government services and technology, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and business services and software.