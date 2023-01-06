Arlington buys Charles River Labs’ avian vaccines services unit to form AVS Bio

AVS Bio is a provider of specific pathogen free eggs, lab products and services that support the development and manufacture of vaccines and treatments for human and animal health.

Arlington Capital Partners has acquired Charles River Laboratories’ avian vaccine services business to form AVS Bio.

Based in Norwich, Connecticut, AVS Bio is a provider of specific pathogen free eggs and adjacent laboratory products and services that support the development and manufacture of vaccines and treatments for human and animal health. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the transaction, Malcolm Little, a partner at Arlington, said in a statement, “Identifying and investing behind mission-critical inputs within the biologic manufacturing end market has long been an area of focus for Arlington. Over its 60 plus year history, AVS Bio has established itself as the global leader in its market with an extensive domestic manufacturing footprint and an unmatched reputation for quality, biosecurity, and reliability.”

Based in Washington, D.C, Arlington Capital Partners has managed approximately $7 billion in capital commitments. Arlington is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries including healthcare, government services and technology, aerospace & defense, and business services and software.