Arlington Capital-backed FSG acquires manufacturer Steel Industries

Forged Solutions Group Inc, a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners, has acquired Redford, Michigan-based Steel Industries Inc, a maker of open die forgings and seamless rolled rings for aerospace and defense, space, and industrial markets. No financial terms were disclosed.

FSG is a provider of complex, precision forged rings and closed die products to aerospace and defense customers.

Moving forward, Steel Industries will continue to be led locally by Frank Witte and his existing management team.

On the deal, Peter Manos, a managing partner at Arlington Capital Partners, said in a statement, “We are excited to begin our partnership with the Steel Industries management team and welcome them into the FSG platform. We have been highly impressed by the company’s differentiated ring forging capabilities, strong customer relationships across a variety of end markets, and exciting growth prospects on rapidly scaling space programs.”

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, DC-based private equity firm that has managed approximately $7 billion in capital commitments. Arlington is focused on the middle market.