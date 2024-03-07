Arlington Capital-backed SPA acquires several tech advisory services programs from ManTech

The acquired assets include Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Office of the Secretary of Defense Strategic Capabilities Office and select National Reconnaissance Office technical advisory services programs.

Systems Planning & Analysis, which is backed by Arlington Capital Partners, has acquired several technical advisory services programs from ManTech. They include Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Office of the Secretary of Defense Strategic Capabilities Office and select National Reconnaissance Office technical advisory services programs.

No financial terms were disclosed.

SPA is a provider of solutions impacting complex national security programs and defense priorities.

Based in Virginia, ManTech is a defense industry company.

“Arlington is proud to support SPA in this exciting acquisition,” said Ben Ramundo, a principal at Arlington in a statement. “With pro forma revenues forecasted to exceed $600 million and an elite global employee base of over 2,000 professionals, SPA continues to build upon its position as the leading trusted advisor for high-end services and capabilities to mission-critical national security customers.”

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton and Morrison Foerster served as legal counsel to SPA. King & Spalding served as legal counsel and Baird served as the financial advisor to ManTech.

Based in the Washington, D.C. area, Arlington Capital Partners invests in government regulated industries.