Arlington Capital forms new manufacturing company Kinetic Engine Systems

Arlington Capital Partners has formed Kinetic Engine Systems, a manufacturer of precision aerospace and defense engine components.

Kinetic was formed through the combination of the engine assets of existing Arlington portfolio company Cadence Aerospace and the newly completed acquisitions of Walbar Engine Components, Numet Machining Techniques, LLC and AeroCision, LLC

Kinetic has six centers located across Massachusetts, Connecticut, Arizona and Mexico.

On the formation of Kinetic, Peter Manos, a managing partner at Arlington Capital Partners, said in a statement, “Aerospace engine component manufacturing has been a longstanding investment focus for Arlington, and we are excited to have facilitated the creation of Kinetic as one of the leading suppliers in the sector. Kinetic is strongly positioned as a Tier 1 supplier to all the major aero-engine OEMs and benefits from strategic locations in critical aerospace and defense hubs in both the U.S. and Mexico.”

Based in Washington, D.C., Arlington Capital Partners invests in the middle market. The private equity firm that has raised $8 billion in limited partner commitments since inception.