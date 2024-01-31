Arlington Capital rolls out new manufacturer Verus Aerospace

Based in the Washington, D.C. area, Arlington specializes in government regulated industries

Since its inception in 1999, Arlington has invested in over 150 companies

Arlington Capital Partners has launched Verus Aerospace, an Anaheim, California-based maker of complex aerostructure components for the aerospace, defense and space industries. No financial terms were disclosed.

Verus is comprised of existing Arlington-backed companies Perfekta, Precision Machine Works, Arden Engineering, Premier Processing and Quality Forming.

On the transaction, Peter Manos, a managing partner at Arlington Capital Partners said in a statement, “We are excited about the launch of Verus Aerospace, signifying an initiative to fortify our focus and position in the aerospace and defense industry. We have created one of the largest pure-play manufacturers of ultra complex and large aerostructure components in the industry.”

