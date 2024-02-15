Arlington fetches a premium in J&J Worldwide sale, Capstreet buys into heat treatment

Good morning, Hubsters. Michael Schoeck back with you for the Thursday Wire.

Broadly speaking, business services of all kinds, including industrial services and facilities services, are receiving increased investment from private equity firms. Today, we’re seeing this play out in a couple of ways.

First up, Capstreet announced an acquisition this morning.

And I took a deep dive inside a recent exit by Arlington Capital Partners.

And we’ll wrap up with highlights from a Q4 2023 report by KPMG titled, “Better days ahead? M&A trends in private equity,” which looks back on last year and provides a forecast for this year.

Keeping oil warm

In the industrial services sector, Houston-based Capstreet today announced the acquisition of Analytic Stress Relieving, which provides industrial heat treatment services to various industrial companies, including the petrochemical, power generation and refining markets.

Formed in 1979 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, ASR provides heat treatment services to preserve metal infrastructure integrity, including electrical resistance, induction, combustion and furnace applications. The company operates out of 14 locations across 10 states.

“ASR has an excellent reputation for technical capability, quality and safety, and we believe that the company can further expand both geographically and into ancillary services,” said Capstreet partner Paul De Lisi in a statement.

Inside the exit

In February, Arlington Capital Partners exited its three-year ownership of J&J Worldwide in a $1.05 billion transaction to CBRE Group in a deal that saw the government facilities service company fetch a double-digit exit multiple, managing partner Michael Lustbader told me earlier this week.

J&J, based in Austin, Texas, doubled its EBITDA over the three-year holding period by Arlington, Lustbader said, with the company projected to generate $65 million of EBITDA in 2024.

“We build our portfolio companies to be ‘strategic must-have assets,’ and selling to strategics is attractive because they buy independent of economic cycles,” he said. The sale to CBRE came just before the target was to embark on a two-year period of pursuing accretive add-on acquisitions.

CBRE reached out to Arlington, and discussions around an acquisition picked up rapidly by mid-2023, Lustbader said, with the PE sponsor retaining JPMorgan Chase as its financial adviser.

For target financials, Arlington saw revenue and earnings growth across each J&J vertical. Its Mission Support division saw the most revenue growth. Before Arlington’s ownership, J&J did not focus on supporting military base support. Under Arlington, the group saw global expansion to military outposts in Spain and Diego Garcia, an island naval base in the southern Indian Ocean.

“Arlington is focused on businesses that are doing something not like any of their competitors. The size and scale of their projects at J&J puts them apart from others,” Lustbader said. “There is significant franchise value to the business because of large, game-changing contracts they’ve won.”

While topline growth was strong during Arlington’s ownership period, EBITDA growth outpaced revenue growth as a result of operational improvements, which drove over 400 basis points of margin expansion, Lustbader noted.

More deals in store

After a 28.9 percent decline in M&A activity with PE buyers and sellers in 2023, consulting group KPMG expects 2024 deal activity to gain steam to pre-2022 levels. In a Q4 2023 report titled, “Better days ahead? M&A trends in private equity,” KPMG expects “the slowly lifting fog of macroeconomic uncertainty should help boost deal makers’ confidence” this year, buoyed by $2.6 trillion in dry powder from global LP funds.

Total deal count dropped from 10,960 deals in 2022 to 7,790 transactions in 2023, while the aggregate deal value dropped from $775.3 billion to $425.2 billion over the same term.

KPMG noted the largest 2023 transaction was the takeover of software developer Qualtrics by Silver Lake Capital and CCP Investments, for $12.5 billion.

KPMG noted the most active markets for PE sellers and buyers last year were industrials and manufacturing market, with 44.3 percent of the deal count, and technology, media and telecom, representing 29.1 percent of deal count.

Overall, lower middle market deals dominated in 2023, with 77.3 percent of transactions involving a target with an enterprise value of less than $500 million.

The consultancy surveyed 200 M&A executives in late 2023, with 40 percent of those saying they expect to complete three to five acquisitions in 2024, while 28 percent of respondents expect to complete one or two deals. Of those surveyed, respondents expect healthcare and infrastructure to be the most active PE-backed M&A sectors this year.

That's it for me today.