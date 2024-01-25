Arlington forms new manufacturer Keel Holdings

Keel was formed through the merger of Arlington portfolio companies Pegasus Steel, Metal Trades and Merrill Technologies Group.

Arlington Capital Partners has formed Keel Holdings, a manufacturer of complex structures for the priority programs within the Navy, Army, and Air Force. Keel was formed through the merger of Arlington portfolio companies Pegasus Steel, Metal Trades and Merrill Technologies Group. No financial terms were disclosed.

Led by CEO Brian Carter, Keel will offer design, engineering, fabrication, machining, integration, assembly, finishing, and surface treatment capabilities across its nine facilities in Michigan and South Carolina.

Peter Manos, a managing partner at Arlington, said in a statement, “Keel is becoming the leading Tier 1 provider of large, fabricated structures to its OEM customers that serve the critical needs of the Navy, Army, Air Force, and DoD. By achieving vertical integration through significant investments in facilities, equipment, and human capital, the Company is prepared for the large increase in activity that it expects across its entire DoD and industrial customer base.”

Merrill Technologies Group is a manufacturer of large metal parts and structures.

Metal Trades is a critical provider of large-scale metal fabrication and ship repair services to the Navy, Army, and commercial customers.

Pegasus is a provider of complex fabricated steel structures used in submarine, aircraft carrier, and other naval and industrial systems.

DLA Piper and Morrison Foerster served as legal counsel and Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor to Keel and Arlington. Charter Capital Partners served as financial advisor and Butzel Long served as legal counsel to Merrill Technologies Group. Mensura Capital, LLC and Mensura Securities, LLC served as financial advisors and Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP served as legal counsel to Metal Trades.

Based in Washington, D.C. area, Arlington Capital Partners specializes in government regulated industries.