Armand Agra buys meat processor and distributor Lombardi

Reno, Nevada-based Armand Agra has acquired Denver, Colorado-based Lombardi Brothers Meats, a meat processor and distributor. No financial terms were disclosed.

Armand Agra, a processor and distributor of specialty meat and seafood, was acquired in 2017 by Founders Group of Food Companies, a Vancouver-based investment firm backed by family offices Tricor Pacific Capital and Saville House Holdings.

Lombardi Brothers Meats has served the Rocky Mountain region since 1947. The company also operates The Ranch, a retail meat shop established in 2020. The company today is led by president Victoria Philips, who will remain in her role.

Philips said in a statement, “We are excited to partner with Seattle Fish Company, another family-owned, historied, and successful protein business in Colorado. This investment by Armand Agra and Seattle Fish Company preserves the legacy Lombardi has built over decades and brings a wealth of experience in specialty protein and seafood to our already deep-rooted history. This partnership will provide Lombardi with the scale and resources to further grow our brand while expanding our product offering to customers.”

Bryan & Company LLP and Snell & Wilmer LLP acted as legal counsel for Founders, CIBC provided debt financing, and KPMG provided transaction advisory services.

