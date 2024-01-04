Asante Capital’s Fraser van Rensburg: ‘The beauty of private equity is the luxury of having time’

'PE has outperformed any other institutional asset class since its inception in the 1970s, as measured over 3 years, 5 years, 10 years, 20 years, or by any metric.'

PE Hub’s ongoing series of Q&As with private equity thought leaders features a wide range of perspectives. Today, we hear from Fraser van Rensburg, co-founder and managing partner of Asante Capital Group, an advisory and private markets placement firm with offices in London, New York, Hong Kong and Munich.

M&A market stagnation may be longer than originally expected, but the beauty of private equity is time, he said.

What is your outlook for the private equity industry for 2024?

Financing markets remain challenging and pricing gaps on private equity deals are stunting M&A confidence. With the Fed’s comments that rate reductions may systematically take place through 2024, we’re expecting expensive financing to persist for a while, but likely to subside in H2 2024.

Until the pricing gap closes, sellers of assets will continue to hold onto what they believe their companies are worth. This stagnant M&A market has indirect pressure on LP liquidity levels, as they wait in anticipation for distributions from managers to pick up. It’s a necessary market correction but extending longer than initially expected, although we now see indicators that there may be some improvement in H2 2024.

One important perspective amongst all this is that we may be bottoming out and seeing green shoots emerge in 2024. The current market is still nowhere close to the post-GFC severity, which was total market shutdown.

The resilience of the asset class has been underpinned and enhanced by two important dynamics. Firstly, the development of secondary markets has de-risked the asset class to a large extent – by adding a liquidity option that never existed before the GFC. This option now exists for both the LP and GP, and has become really sophisticated, with GP-led transactions having become largely more accepted by LPs across the market.

Having these options has reduced the risk of the asset class dramatically. However, returns have not dropped in response to the risk reduction. In fact, returns are as strong as ever, despite valuation decreases resulting from the market correction.

Another de-risking factor for the asset class has simply been greater market perspective and confidence. Private equity had a shorter runway coming into the GFC, 30 years of track record by that point. By 2022, the asset class had over 40 years of track record. This has allowed LPs to build more confidence in the simple fact that PE has outperformed any other institutional asset class since its inception in the 1970s, as measured over 3 years, 5 years, 10 years, 20 years, or by any metric.

Product extensions were commonplace amongst only the largest PE platforms, almost exclusively, before the last cycle of green shoots started emerging in 2011 onwards. Today, we see many PE platforms with assets under $5 billion raising new products and branching into new categories. Ten years ago, investors were dead against this, as they felt flagship PE funds would dilute in return profile if they had other non-core verticals, but it has not necessarily played out that way. Through the last cycle, highly qualified managers have found this a more effective way of scaling their businesses over a single product core fund doubling in size each time a successor fund comes to market. We expect product extensions to continue growing in popularity in 2024.

Do you anticipate that secondaries activity will remain strong in 2024? Why?

We forecast robust secondary activity for the year ahead, and likely well beyond. It is no longer a cyclical opportunity. It’s a market with fantastic innovation, and in many ways represents financial markets’ entrepreneurialism. Continuation funds have become conventional, as investors move beyond accepting, now even embracing, this recent innovation. Executed for the right reasons, GP-led secondaries are maturing into a mainstream financial tool, accepted by the market for the long-term.

What trends do you expect in co-investment opportunities for 2024?

Co-investment solutions have also become more mainstream since the GFC, as GPs were short capital coming through that challenging market, and LPs realized their ability to provide that capital to highly pedigreed managers at little or no cost to themselves.

This market was hugely in favor of LPs at that time, and as it flushed out when growth markets normalized, the GPs never swung the pendulum back in their favor – meaning LPs still access large amounts of co-invest for free. As a result, the majority of LPs today have dedicated co-investment programs, which they utilize as a means of reducing their costs of capital managed.

GPs often find this unfair as they don’t see why they should manage capital for free, when they’re doing all the work and a passive investor benefits at no cost. However, this became the trade-off for raising larger funds and expanding PE platforms into other verticals, which has also been a significant growth dynamic across the asset class over the last 12+ years.

To what extent will fixed income impact investment portfolios? What other factors are driving value creation?

Fixed income markets play a vital role in private equity. Without cheap financing it becomes more difficult to drive the returns that PE enjoys – until of course equity prices drop to levels where managers believe they can once again achieve their targeted returns.

Thankfully, PE has various levers for driving returns, equity pricing and availability of well-priced debt financing being two of those. However, value creation through organic top-line and bottom-line operational initiatives, and buy-and-build activities, are two additional avenues for driving value.

Managers strong in these latter two areas will thrive in the current challenging financing environment, and those heavily reliant on pricing and leverage will struggle. Either way, good managers should have various means of pivoting to adapt to markets, and now is one of those critical times. They are of course still nervous to transact at artificially inflated values, which, together with the lack of financing availability, are the reasons for stagnant M&A.

Which private equity sectors will remain at the forefront of deal activity in 2024?



Investors will continue to look for significant domain expertise in key sectors – predominantly the technology, industrial, business services, healthcare, energy and consumer sectors.

The financial services sector has always been slightly challenging outside of technology-related payment – and other types of business services relating to the financial industry. With higher interest rates, this may now become a sector followed more closely.

Regarding energy, the conventional play is still of interest given the price of oil, but it is really dependent on managers demonstrating a significant decarbonization angle. LPs are increasingly looking to revamp or build their impact programs, as interest in these strategies continues to grow and allocators of all types are seeking quality managers in this space.

The beauty of private equity is the luxury of having time: time to fix companies with post-covid hangover; time to wait for pricing to reach a happy place; time for interest rates to decrease and to refinance at the appropriate moment; and time to re-position companies for the next surge in consumer demand. All in good time, this asset class continues to thrive, and sooner than later, we know we will be in the next boom market exceeding all predictions previously made as this asset class continues to grow and deliver.

