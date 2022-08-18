ASC-backed Aligned Orthopedic Partners acquires orthopedic practice Jordan-Young Institute

Aligned Orthopedic Partners is a provider of musculoskeletal care to patients in the Mid-Atlantic.

Aligned Orthopedic Partners, a portfolio company of Atlantic Street Capital, has acquired Virginia Beach, Virginia-based Jordan-Young Institute, a specialized orthopedic practice. No financial terms were disclosed.

Established in 1986, the Jordan-Young Institute team performs thousands of surgeries and procedures per year involving the knee, hip, shoulder, elbow, spine, foot & ankle, from the most minimally invasive arthroscopic procedures to the more complex joint replacement revision and advanced spine procedures.

Andy Wilkins, a managing partner of Atlantic Street Capital, said in a statement, “Jordan-Young has created an outstanding practice over the past three plus decades, and this carefully selected partnership expands Aligned Ortho’s Mid-Atlantic footprint with a team of professionals with regional and national reputations. Aligned Ortho has quadrupled its size in eighteen months but does not sacrifice the excellent care they provide as they grow with high-quality partnerships.”

Aligned Orthopedic Partners is a provider of musculoskeletal care to patients in the Mid-Atlantic. Aligned Ortho has over 125 providers including 50 board-certified orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, and physiatrists with specializations across the spectrum of musculoskeletal care from eight clinic locations as well as affiliated surgery and ortho-specific urgent care centers.

ASC invests in lower middle market companies. The firm targets entrepreneurial management partners and fundamentally sound companies between $4 million and $25 million of EBITDA.