ASC-backed All Star Auto Parts recruits Sexton as CEO

Sexton succeeds Matt Immerfall, who will transition to the company’s board of directors and continue to assist in All Star’s M&A efforts.

Most recently, Sexton served as group vice president and general manager for Tenneco’s America’s aftermarket, motorparts division

He also worked at Federal-Mogul where he held senior positions in quality engineering, lean manufacturing, manufacturing, and aftermarket parts

Orlando, Florida-based All Star is a distributor of alternative automotive parts

All Star Auto Parts, which is backed by Atlantic Street Capital, has named Andrew Sexton as CEO.

Sexton succeeds Matt Immerfall, who will transition to the company’s board of directors and will continue to assist in All Star’s M&A efforts.

Sexton has a combined 20 plus years of experience with Federal-Mogul, as well as with Tenneco following its acquisition of Federal-Mogul. He joined Federal-Mogul in 2000 and held senior positions in quality engineering, lean manufacturing, manufacturing, and aftermarket parts. He most recently served as group vice president and general manager for Tenneco’s America’s aftermarket, motorparts division.

On the appointment, Phil Druce, a partner of Atlantic Street Capital, said in a statement, “We are pleased to announce this leadership transition at a time of the company’s ongoing expansion. Andrew knows the industry and brings a differentiated set of capabilities to lead All Star’s next chapter of growth as a result of his decades of experience as an operations leader and strategist. He succeeds Matt who has built All Star over the past 13 years as CEO, and we look forward to our continued partnership in his new role.”

Orlando, Florida-based All Star is a distributor of alternative automotive parts. All Star was founded in 2004.

ASC invests in lower middle market companies.