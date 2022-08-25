ASC-backed PMI acquires two medical imaging firms MedServ Plus and XRV Healthcare

Prestige Medical an independent radiology service and solutions provider in the Eastern United States.

Prestige Medical Imaging, a portfolio company of Atlantic Street Capital, has acquired medical imaging companies MedServ Plus and XRV Healthcare. No financial terms wee disclosed.

“We couldn’t be happier to have two incredible organizations in MedServ Plus and XRV Healthcare joining the PMI family,” said Bill Haussmann, CEO of Prestige Medical Imaging, in a statement. “Our three companies present seamless fits both operationally and culturally, so we’re really excited for our employees and for our customers. The future is now for PMI.”

MedServ Plus has offices in Beaver Falls, Pennyslvania, and East Palestine, Ohio. MedServ Plus services and sells a broad suite of equipment modalities within PMI’s existing customer segments.

XRV Healthcare, a 20-year industry stalwart from Springfield, Virginia, bridges PMI’s comprehensive customer coverage area between the Northeast and Southeast. Like MedServ Plus, XRV Healthcare complements PMI’s existing sales and service organizations in a previously underdeveloped geographic segment.

ASC is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle market companies. The firm targets entrepreneurial management partners and fundamentally sound companies between $4 million and $25 million of EBITDA.

Prestige Medical an independent radiology service and solutions provider in the Eastern United States. Founded in 2003, PMI is headquartered in Newburgh, New York.