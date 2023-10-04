Ascend Capital makes majority investment in Seoul Medical Group; SK Capital completes acquisition of Milestone Environmental Services

Morning Hubsters!

After a historic hard-right revolt in the House led to Tuesday’s ousting of Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the markets have become skittish about a potential recession if the government shuts down next month.

In the wake of rising recession fears, uncertainty is back on investors’ minds, which is never a good place to be, especially in the opaque world of private equity valuations. Republicans believe they’ll vote on a new speaker next week.

As the economy wobbles along, we have some news:

Ascend Capital makes a majority investment in Seoul Medical Group.

SK Capital completes its deal in Milestone Environmental Services.

And Excellere Partners is running a two-asset continuation fund deal to extend its hold over AIS Healthcare and LucidHealth.

Community health

Ascend Capital Partners, formed in 2019 to back entrepreneurial community health organizations, acquired a majority stake in Seoul Medical Group, a physician-run group providing clinical and non-clinical healthcare services to patients.

Ascend’s plans include partnering with SMG to provide capital, infrastructure and support to its physicians and operations, including using data analytics to improve the quality of care. SMG, formed in 1993, is a Korean-American-focused independent physician association that works with more than 70,000 patients and 4,800 providers, including nearly 400 primary care physicians and more than 4,400 specialists in seven markets in the US.

The investment will also help upgrade and expand the company’s management services organization Advanced Medical Management, which provides administrative services to SMG’s physicians, including claims processing, care management, compliance, quality training, utilization management and credentialing.

“With these new resources, SMG will become more effective in helping patients overcome language and cultural barriers to access higher quality care throughout the country,” said Richard Park, co-founder of Ascend Partners.

Ascend closed its debut fund on $570 million in late 2021. In Seon Hwang, the other co-founder of Ascend Partners, previously led healthcare at Warburg Pincus and Park was the previous CEO of CityMD.

Specialty

SK Capital completed the acquisition of Milestone Environmental Services, which provides environmental services and carbon management. It bought the company from Amberjack Capital Partners.

“It is well-positioned to further grow its core business in difficult-to-abate industries as environmental regulations become more stringent and Milestone’s customers are increasingly focused on meeting ambitious decarbonization targets,” said Jack Norris, a MD of SK Capital.

As part of the transaction, Gabriel Rio, president and CEO of Milestone, will retain ownership in the company.

Two assets

Excellere Partners is running a two-asset continuation fund process that would move AIS Healthcare and LucidHealth out of an older fund or funds and into a special purpose vehicle for more time to grow the businesses.

The deal would allow existing LPs to cash out of their interests in the funds, or roll into the continuation fund to stick with the assets. Excellere invested in AIS in 2018 and LucidHealth in 2016.

Excellere hired William Blair to seek buyers for LucidHealth in 2021, marketing the company off of about $60 million of adjusted EBITDA as of 2020, PE Hub reported at the time.

Read more on Buyouts about the deal.

Negotiations

Lately I’ve been doing a lot of work around co-investments and how they interact with continuation funds. It’s a dynamic that is fairly new and is leading to tougher negotiations by LPs who seek to preserve their rights in situations where GPs are attempting to move an asset into a continuation fund that may charge new fees and carried interest potential.

If you have thoughts on this, hit me up!

Reach me with tips n' gossip, feedback or book recommendations at christopher.w@pei.group or find me on LinkedIn.