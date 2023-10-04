Ascend Capital takes majority stake in Seoul Medical Group

SMG, formed in 1993, is a Korean-American-focused independent physician association that works with more than 70,000 patients and 4,800 providers.

Investment will focus on improving the quality of care

SMG formed in 1993

Ascend seeks to work with community-based health organizations

Ascend Capital Partners acquired a majority stake in Seoul Medical Group, a physician-run business focused on providing clinical and non-clinical healthcare services to patients.

Ascend’s plans include partnering with SMG to provide capital, infrastructure and support to its physicians and operations, including using data analytics to improve the quality of care.

The investment will also help upgrade and expand the company’s management services organization Advanced Medical Management, which provides administrative services to SMG’s physicians, including claims processing, care management, compliance, quality training, utilization management and credentialing.

“With these new resources, SMG will become more effective in helping patients overcome language and cultural barriers to access higher quality care throughout the country,” said Richard Park, co-founder of Ascend Partners.

SMG, formed in 1993, is a Korean-American-focused independent physician association that works with more than 70,000 patients and 4,800 providers, including nearly 400 primary care physicians and more than 4,400 specialists in seven markets in the US. The markets include California, Georgia, Hawaii, New Jersey, Virginia and Washington. The company is led by CEO Hank Lee.

“We founded Ascend with the goal of building genuine partnerships with community-based healthcare providers and supporting them with operational expertise and financial resources. We are excited to work with SMG to deliver a consistent, coordinated and efficient experience for both physicians and patients,” said In Seon Hwang, co-founder of Ascend Partners.