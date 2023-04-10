Ascend Partners-backed MSPB acquires Palm Beach Digestive Associates

Ascend Partners and CareAbout made an equity investment in MSPB in December 2022

Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches, which is backed by Ascend Partners and CareAbout, has acquired Palm Beach Digestive Associates, a South Florida-based gastroenterology practice and colonoscopy clinic. No financinal terms were disclosed.

MSPB is a primary care-focused, multi-specialty physician group practice in South Florida.

This is the first acquisition since Ascend Partners and CareAbout made an equity investment in MSPB in December 2022.

“PBDA has long been known for its exceptional patient care and highly skilled team of gastroenterologists, so it is with pride that we welcome them to the MSPB team,” said Casey Waters, CEO, Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches, in a statement. “With the addition of PBDA, we will significantly enhance the services we provide to our patients, strengthening our commitment to providing best-in-class healthcare to our community.”

MSPB was founded in 1995. It has more than 90 Providers, spread across 30+ offices in Palm Beach and Broward counties and offers primary care, cardiology, interventional cardiology, neurology, hematology & oncology, gastroenterology, concierge medicine and laboratory services.

Ascend Partners invests in healthcare. Founded in 2019, Ascend is led by co-founders In Seon Hwang, former global head of Healthcare at Warburg Pincus and and Dr. Richard Park, founder and former CEO of CityMD.

CareAbout provides management, resources, value-add services, technology, and other support to its portfolio of medical groups and healthcare focused companies.