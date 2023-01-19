Astara invests in snacks manufacturer Wyandot

Wyandot CEO Dewey Armstrong will continue to lead the company.

Astara Capital Partners has made an investment in Marion, Ohio-based Wyandot, a maker of snack foods, cereal and better-for-you offerings. No financial terms were disclosed.

Wyandot CEO Dewey Armstrong will continue to lead the company.

Wyandot was founded in 1936.

“Wyandot is a leading manufacturer of snack foods with long-standing customer relationships and a strong reputation for quality, customer service and product innovation,” said Lindsey Tannenbaum, a partner of Astara in a statement. “As a result of Astara’s investment, Wyandot will benefit from being debt-free and having access to significant strategic, operational, and financial resources of Astara.”

Fredrikson & Byron, P.A. served as legal advisor to Astara while Cascadia Capital LLC was financial advisor.

Astara Capital Partners targets the middle market. Astara focuses on a variety of sectors that include packaging and converting, food, building products, forest products, and industrial manufacturing, distribution, and services.