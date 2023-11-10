Astatine buys marine transport biz McKeil Marine from TorQuest

TorQuest invested in McKeil in 2016, partnering with the existing management team and shareholders.

Astatine Investment Partners has acquired McKeil Marine, a Hamilton, Ontario-based marine transportation and project service provider, from TorQuest Partners. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Founded in 1956, McKeil operates a modern and customized fleet of 13 dry and liquid bulk vessels as well as an fleet of tugs and barges. The company delivers customized transportation and project services to a wide range of customers and industries across the Great Lakes, St Lawrence Seaway, East Coast and the Canadian Arctic. It is led by CEO Scott Bravener.

We are excited to partner with one of the most innovative and trusted marine service providers in Canada,” said Jim Metcalfe, CEO and co-managing partner of Astatine. “McKeil provides meaningful downside protection through its long-term inflation-linked contracts. There is also a tremendous opportunity to evolve its service offerings and strategically expand its diverse fleet. We look forward to working closely with McKeil’s management team and talented crew to further build upon its market leadership and historical growth.”

Headquartered in Toronto, TorQuest is a private equity firm focused of North American mid-market opportunities.

Astatine is a mid-market private equity firm focused on infrastructure investments. It is based in Greenwich, Connecticut and London.

Astatine worked with National Bank Financial as sole financial advisor, Cassels Brock & Blackwell as legal counsel, Holland & Knight as regulatory counsel, RSM for financial and tax diligence and Mercator for commercial due diligence.