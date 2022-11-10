Atalaya Capital names Subramanian as managing director

In this role, Subramanian will work closely with the investment team to source and execute a broad range of structured capital solutions.

Atalaya Capital Management, an alternative asset manager focused on private credit and special opportunities investing, has appointed Bharath Subramanian as a managing director in the firm’s specialty finance practice.

In this role, Subramanian will work closely with the investment team to source and execute a broad range of structured capital solutions, including asset financings, portfolio purchases, corporate level debt solutions, and equity transactions.

“Bharath’s experience, relationships and investing skills are a strong addition to our existing capital solutions capabilities,” said David Aidi, a partner and co-head of specialty finance, in a statement.

Most recently, Subramanian helped lead Bayview Asset Management’s expansion into private equity and special situations investing. Prior to that, he was a partner at Capital Z Partners, where he spent over 12 years as a financial services private equity investor and served on the boards of multiple portfolio companies.

