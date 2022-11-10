Atalaya Capital names Subramanian as managing director

- Most recently, Subramanian helped lead Bayview Asset Management’s expansion into private equity and special situations investing
Atalaya Capital Management, an alternative asset manager focused on private credit and special opportunities investing, has appointed Bharath Subramanian as a managing director in the firm’s specialty finance practice.
In this role, Subramanian will work closely with the investment team to source and execute a broad range of structured capital solutions, including asset financings, portfolio purchases, corporate level debt solutions, and equity transactions.
“Bharath’s experience, relationships and investing skills are a strong addition to our existing capital solutions capabilities,” said David Aidi, a partner and co-head of specialty finance, in a statement.
Most recently, Subramanian helped lead Bayview Asset Management’s expansion into private equity and special situations investing. Prior to that, he was a partner at Capital Z Partners, where he spent over 12 years as a financial services private equity investor and served on the boards of multiple portfolio companies.
