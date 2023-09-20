ATB Private Equity unveils sophomore C$50m fund

Fund II and its predecessor, debuted in 2016, together represent a commitment of C$100 million of private equity capital for Alberta businesses.

ATB Private Equity, the private equity investment arm of ATB Financial, has launched a second C$50 million fund dedicated to making minority investments in Alberta-based small and mid-market companies.

Fund II and its predecessor, debuted in 2016, together represent a commitment of C$100 million of private equity capital for Alberta businesses.

“ATB Private Equity was formed to address an opportunity and need for private equity investment in Alberta based small and medium enterprises,” said Terry Freeman, head of investments at ATB Private Equity in a statement. “This capital will help power growth across various industries within the province.”

Terry Freeman, head of Investments, and Jan Cerny, managing director, will lead the fund.

ATB Financial has $58.3 billion in assets.

ATB Private Equity is focused on backing Alberta based companies through growth equity and transition capital. Across two funds, ATB Private Equity has $100 million of committed capital to help grow and support the Alberta economy.