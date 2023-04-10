Aterian-backed Vander-Bend buys medical products maker Omni Components Corporation

Based in San Jose, California, Vander-Bend is a provider of manufacturing solutions.

Vander-Bend Manufacturing, Inc, a portfolio company of Aterian Investment Partners, has acquired Hudson, New Hampshire-based Omni Components Corporation, a provider of medical products focused on spinal, cardiovascular and tendon related surgeries. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in San Jose, California, Vander-Bend is a provider of manufacturing solutions.

Omni represents the fourth medical technology add-on acquisition for Vander-Bend since 2018. Vander-Bend now operates nine facilities across the U.S with more than 1,200 employees.

Daniel Phan, a managing director at Aterian, said in a statement, “This partnership supports our track record of investing in complementary family/founder run businesses in a fragmented outsourced medical technology manufacturing landscape. We look forward on working on post-close initiatives across the combined company.”

Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP advised Aterian on the legal aspects of this transaction.

Omni was founded in 1978.

Aterian Investment Partners invests middle market businesses. With offices in New York and Florida, Aterian has raised cumulative equity commitments of more than $1.5 billion since its founding in 2009.