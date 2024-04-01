PE Deals

Aterian to recapitalize drug maker CPL

Based in Mississauga, Ontario, CPL provides development, manufacturing, packaging, and testing of non-sterile liquid and semi-solid pharmaceutical prescription and regulated OTC products.

-

To view this content, you need to sign in.

Sign In

You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here

Register now to access this content and more for free.

Register Now

Share this