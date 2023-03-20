ATL forms space and airborne platform LightRidge Solutions

LightRidge is led by Bill Gattle, who was previously the president of L3 Harris’ Space business.

ATL Partners has formed LightRidge Solutions, a provider of space and airborne sensors and payloads for vital national security needs. No financial terms were disclosed.

LightRidge is comprised of GEOST, LLC, a provider of high-end space payloads acquired by ATL in 2021. In late 2022, LightRidge acquired Ophir Corporation, which develops and manufactures advanced airborne laser radar sensors.

“We are excited to announce the launch of LightRidge Solutions to drive growth and build a unique and nimble provider of mission critical technologies that address our most pressing national security needs. When we acquired GEOST in 2021, we started a process of building out an enterprise that provides time-critical knowledge to our customers through affordable, yet small, powerful and increasingly autonomous space and airborne sensors,” said Mike Kramer, a partner at ATL Partners and chairman of the board of LightRidge Solutions, in a statement. “To that end, we are thrilled to work closely with Bill Gattle and his talented management team as we drive growth in the portfolio and look for highly strategic acquisitions that allow us to bring more capability and differentiated solutions.”

Founded in 2014, ATL Partners invests in aerospace, transportation and logistics companies.