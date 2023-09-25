ATS Corp to acquire ShoreView-backed Avidity Science for $195m

Avidity Science is a Waterford, Wisconsin-based maker of automated water purification solutions for biomedical and life science applications

The company has been backed by Shoreview Industries since 2016

ShoreView is a Minneapolis-based mid-market private equity firm

ATS Corp has agreed to acquire Avidity Science, a Waterford, Wisconsin-based designer and manufacturer of automated water purification solutions for biomedical and life science applications.

The purchase price is $195 million (C$265 million). It represents 11.2x of Avidity’s projected calendar 2023 adjusted EBITDA or 10.3x of Avidity’s projected calendar 2023 synergy-adjusted EBITDA. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

ATS is an automation solutions provider based in Cambridge, Ontario. The company expects $1.5 million of cost and commercial synergies by the third year, and $2.6 million of cost and commercial synergies by the fifth year, it said in a statement.

ATS plans to fund the acquisition with cash and by drawing on its revolving credit facility, which will result in a pro forma leverage of 2.5x net debt to the last twelve months adjusted EBITDA.

“ATS works to support our customers in all areas of life sciences from research, to drug discovery, right through to commercial production,” said Andrew Hider, CEO of ATS Corp. “Avidity’s capabilities provide researchers confidence in their data during key stages of drug discovery, development and testing through their water purification and delivery systems.”

Avidity Science has been backed by Shoreview Industries since 2016. The company generated revenues of $81.9 million and a 20.4 percent adjusted EBITDA margin in 2022.

Avidity employs about 380 professionals across six facilities in the US, UK, China and Japan.

Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, ShoreView is a private equity firm focused on investing in mid-market companies across sectors like engineered products, distribution, industrial services, business services, healthcare and niche consumer products.