Audax-backed Emplifi acquires influencer marketing platform Pixlee TurnTo

Emplifi, which is backed by Audax, has acquired San Francisco-based Pixlee TurnTo, a provider of user-generated content, ratings and reviews, and influencer marketing solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

Emplifi is a customer experience platform.

“We couldn’t be more proud to welcome Pixlee TurnTo to the Emplifi team. By combining our strengths, we will be able to help brands close their customer experience gaps across marketing, commerce and care by amplifying authentic customer voices throughout the entire customer journey,” said Emplifi CEO Mark Zablan, in a statement. “People relate to other people’s experiences. By providing the tools to leverage user-generated content, ratings and reviews and influencer marketing, Emplifi will help brands build authenticity and solve for content at scale.”

Pixlee TurnTo has over 90 employees and more than 1,000 clients including GNC, Alo Yoga, Tumi, Carnival Cruise Lines and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Emplifi serves more than 7,800 brands, including Delta Air Lines, Ford Motor Company, and McDonald’s.

Earlier this year, Emplifi received a growth investment led by Sixth Street Growth, with participation from the LionTree Merchant bank at a valuation of more than $1 billion.