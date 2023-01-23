Audax-backed FCH buys manufacturer Andron Stainless

The deal includes Andron Stainless Ltd., comprised of the company’s Canadian operations, and Andron Stainless Corp., based in the U.S.

FCH is a provider of sanitary flow components to producers of foods, beverages and pharmaceuticals

FCH was founded in 2018

Since its inception in 1999, Audax has raised over $32 billion in capital across its private equity and private debt businesses

Flow Control Holdings, a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity, has acquired Andron Stainless, a provider of sanitary stainless steel fittings, valves, tubing and accessories based in Columbia, South Carolina, and Mississauga, Ontario. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Don Bramley, managing director at Audax Private Equity, said in a statement, “Andron allows FCH to expand into Canada and grow its product portfolio, which will drive meaningful future growth. We are excited to have Andron as part of the FCH family.”

