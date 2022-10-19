Audax-backed Stout buys consulting firm Claro Group

Stout is a global investment bank and advisory firm specializing in corporate finance, valuation, financial disputes, and investigations.

American Discovery Capital, LLC acted as financial adviser to Claro

Stout, which is backed by Audax Private Equity, has acquired The Claro Group, a financial, economic, and management consulting firms in the nation. No financial terms were disclosed.

Since 2005, Claro has helped executives and management teams analyze, control, and resolve difficult business challenges related to high-stakes litigation, insurance claims, corporate recovery, and other economic and financial matters.

“Stout and Claro have natural synergies in the areas of expert testimony and consulting in financial disputes and investigations, and the transaction will further deepen our expertise across the country,” said Mike Petron, co-president of the disputes, claims, & investigations group at Stout, in a statement. “Claro will bolster Stout’s client service offerings in Insurance Claims, with over 40 professionals focused on managing complex claims solutions. We are thrilled to welcome the Claro team to the firm.”

The deal represents Stout’s fourth acquisition since Audax Private Equity invested in the company in November 2021.

Winston & Strawn LLP served as legal counsel to Stout. Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP served as legal counsel and American Discovery Capital, LLC acted as financial adviser to Claro.

Stout is a global investment bank and advisory firm specializing in corporate finance, valuation, financial disputes, and investigations.

Claro’s offices are located in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, and Washington DC.

Since its founding in 1999, Audax has raised over $32 billion in capital across its private equity and private debt businesses. The firm backs North American middle market companies.