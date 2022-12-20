Audax Group unveils new Audax Strategic Capital platform

Prior to joining Audax, Husain and Green served as partners and the head of Americas and head of Europe, respectively, at DWS Private Equity

Before that, Husain served as an executive director at Morgan Stanley Alternative Investment Partners, while Green served as senior director at Meketa Investment Group

Audax was founded in 1999

Audax Group has launched its new Audax Strategic Capital business platform, which will target “mid-hold” private equity opportunities.

Kumber Husain and Daniel Green will lead the new platform.

“Audax Strategic Capital complements our Private Equity and Private Debt businesses and enhances our ability to serve middle market companies with customized solutions across the capital structure,” said Geoffrey Rehnert, co-CEO and co-founder of Audax Group in a statement. “ASC’s mid-hold strategy broadens our role as a capital partner of choice for middle and lower middle market companies and represents a natural extension of our firm’s history of collaboration with private equity sponsors.”

Prior to joining Audax, Husain and Green served as partners and the head of Americas and head of Europe, respectively, at DWS Private Equity, where each also served on the investment committee. Before that, Husain served as an executive director at Morgan Stanley Alternative Investment Partners, while Green served as senior director at investment consulting firm Meketa Investment Group, where he led private markets activities in EMEA and Asia.

Since its founding in 1999, the Audax Group has raised over $32 billion in capital across its private equity and private debt businesses.