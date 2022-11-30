Audax invests in Salon Lofts

Raymond James acted as financial advisor to Salon Lofts while North Point Advisors and Fifth Third Securities served as advisors to Audax.

Audax Private Equity has made an investment in Columbus, Ohio-based Salon Lofts, a developer and operator of company-owned salon suites. No financial terms were disclosed.

Salon Lofts has over 210 stores across 10 states.

“We commend Salon Lofts’ team on building an impressive brand while quickly scaling the business across multiple geographies,” said Jason Ellis, a managing director at Audax Private Equity, in a statement. “The business has experienced tremendous growth while providing unique services that enable BCPs to grow their own businesses. We look forward to partnering with Steve and the Salon Lofts team in their next phase of growth.”

Raymond James acted as financial advisor to Salon Lofts while Ledbetter Wanamaker Glass served as legal counsel. Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal counsel to Audax while North Point Advisors and Fifth Third Securities served as advisors.

Since its founding in 1999, the Audax Group has raised over $32 billion in capital across its private equity and private debt businesses. Audax Private Equity has invested over $9 billion in more than 150 platforms and over 1,100 add-on companies. ​​​​​​​